Kenyan presidential election re-run turnout below 35% – Commission

Results of Kenya’s presidential election re-run started to trickle in on Friday, with early estimates of the turnout at below 35 per cent. With nearly all followers of opposition leader Raila Odinga heeding the veteran’s call for a boycott, Kenyatta’s victory is not in question. The first election, in August, was annulled by the courts because of procedural irregularities, denying Kenyatta a simple victory over his long-term political rival.

