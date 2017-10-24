Kenyan S/Court to hear petition seeking delay of election rerun

Kenya’s Supreme Court will hear a petition on Wednesday filed by three Kenyans that seeks the cancellation of a presidential-election rerun scheduled for the following day. Those, who filed the petition are Khelef Khalifa, Executive Director of Muslims for Human Rights; Samwel Mohochi, Executive Director of the International Commission of Jurists and Nahason Kamau. They said that the credibility of the vote is not assured, citing political interference among other concerns.

