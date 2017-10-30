Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenyans await result of election re-run

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Police in Kenya have been using “unlawful force’’ against protesters after chaotic elections last week, Amnesty International said in a strongly worded statement on Monday. The London-based rights watchdog detailed excessive police violence in parts of Nairobi and the western city of Kisumu, pointing to several fatal police shootings. The violence came after Kenya’s controversial …

The post Kenyans await result of election re-run appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.