Kenyans hit the polls today for Presidential re-run election

Polls opened in Kenya’s contentious election re-run Thursday morning, with the country tense after weeks of protests and political turmoil. The re-run comes after the Supreme Court threw out the results of August elections – won by incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta – finding them “neither transparent nor verifiable.” Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who initially demanded …

