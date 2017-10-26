Kenyans vote in election rerun boycotted by opposition
Kenyans voted in a presidential-election rerun that President Uhuru Kenyatta is guaranteed of winning after his main rival withdrew, as protests erupted in some opposition strongholds. However, in Kisumu, an opposition stronghold where polling stations have failed to open for the re-run of a presidential election, Kenyan police fired tear gas to disperse groups of…
The post Kenyans vote in election rerun boycotted by opposition appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!