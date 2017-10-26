Kenya’s poll body postpones voting in protest-hit counties – Xinhua
Kenya's poll body postpones voting in protest-hit counties
Xinhua
NAIROBI, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) — Kenya's electoral body on Thursday said voting in four western counties marred by violent protests would be postponed to Saturday. Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati said voting had …
Four counties to vote on Saturday
Kenya has postponed elections in parts of the country after clashes and mass boycott
Kenya election commission delays voting in four counties until Friday
