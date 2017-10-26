Kenya’s repeat presidential poll: The incidents – Daily Nation
Kenya's repeat presidential poll: The incidents
Police officers head to Olympic Primary School polling centre in Kibra, Nairobi, where the gate had been barricaded on October 26, 2017. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. In Mombasa, protesters temporarily stopped voting …
Drama as youth storm polling station armed with faeces in Mombasa
