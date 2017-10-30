Kenyatta re-elected with 98% of votes- Commission
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was Monday announced as winner of the Thursday repeat presidential election with slightly more than 98 percent of the votes. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati made this known on Monday. Chebukati said that the repeat presidential poll was free, fair, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.
Comments
