Kevin Gameiro Focused On Winning His Atletico Madrid Starting Place Back

Everton target Kevin Gameiro is prepared to fight for his place at Atletico Madrid.

Kevin Gameiro has fallen down the pecking order at the Spanish club and he has been linked with a move away in January.

“I am at a great club with lots of competition for places,” Gameiro told Diario AS.

“Everybody has to compete to earn a starting place at the club and I am not worried about that at this moment, I am not afraid.”

“Right now, I’m not at 100% and I need to work on this to make sure I am on top of my game, then I can think about myself and my importance.”

The striker is also quoted as saying that he won’t make any plans to leave unless Atletico spell it out for him.

“If they do not want me they have to say it clearly,” he said in what surely seems like a challenge to the club. So it’s now up to Diego Simeone and the powers that be at Atletico to let their player know whether he’s still wanted or not.

The post Kevin Gameiro Focused On Winning His Atletico Madrid Starting Place Back appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

