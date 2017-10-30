Kevin Spacey Comes Out As Gay After Allegations Of s*xual Misconduct

American actor Kevin Spacey has revealed that he is gay after being accused by a younger actor, Anthony Rapp of attempting to seduce him as a 14 year old. In a statement, the House Of Cards actor claimed not to remember if it happened but apologized still, saying ‘I owe him the sincerest apology for …

