Kevin Spacey Is In So Much Poo – Allegations, Show Cancelled, Emmy Retracted

Anthony Rapp has officially taken down one of Hollywood’s most-loved actors, Kevin Spacey.

Accused of trying to seduce Rapp when he was 14-years-old by “laying down on top of him at a party at his apartment in New York in 1986,” it is suggested that more stories are to emerge about the actor – check those details here.

Although Spacey was doing really, really well for himself, following the allegations – you can read Rapp’s full account here – his world has turned upside down.

First off, House of Cards, Netflix’s flagship television series in which Spacey plays the lead, has been cancelled, reports The Telegraph:

Several sources said that the decision to end the award-winning Netflix drama was made prior to Rapp’s claim about Spacey, but the announcement nevertheless raised eyebrows for its timing. “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” a Netflix spokesman told The Daily Telegraph. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

[If you are a follower of House of Cards, you might know that the series wasn’t doing too well since Americans started getting their fair share of political drama from news networks thanks to Donald Trump. But that’s another story – read about it here.]

Then, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, one of the groups behind the Emmy Awards, will not bestow a planned award on Kevin Spacey.

The Daily Beast explains how the decision, first announced by the academy in June, would have seen Spacey presented with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award which goes to “an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity”.

Eina.

But the thing is, as with all the allegations rearing their ugly head, Hollywood has known for years about Spacey.

Talking on the subject of sexual misconduct – a topic that has gripped the media since multiple allegations of Harvey Weinstein’s awful behaviour continue to be shared – Victoria Featherstone, artistic director of the Royal Court Theatre, was asked on Radio 4’s Today whether she was aware of any stories about Spacey when he was working in London, reports Independent:

“I think that many people in the theatre and in the creative industries have been aware of many stories of many people over a lot of years, and Kevin Spacey would be one of the people that people have had concerns about, yes,” she said.

But if you’re mates with Stewie, you would have known about these allegations, too. During a 2005 episode of Family Guy, the 1-year-old first broke the news with this:

Family Guy with the Kevin Spacey reference twelve years ago… creepy. pic.twitter.com/bVbEOLlAwz — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 30, 2017

Yup.

Bye bye, Spacey, I really did love your work.

[source: mashable&thedailybeast&independent]

