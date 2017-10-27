Khloe Kardashian debuts baby bump in New York (Photos)

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly five months pregnant with a baby boy. The 33-year-old bombshell has gone to great lengths to hide her midsection in social media posts while staying silent about the numerous claims she’s with child. But while filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians in New York City on Thursday, the girlfriend of Cleveland Cavalier …

The post Khloe Kardashian debuts baby bump in New York (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

