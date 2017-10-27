Pages Navigation Menu

Khloe Kardashian debuts baby bump in New York (Photos)

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly five months pregnant with a baby boy. The 33-year-old bombshell has gone to great lengths to hide her midsection in social media posts while staying silent about the numerous claims she’s with child. But while filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians in New York City on Thursday, the girlfriend of Cleveland Cavalier …

