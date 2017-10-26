Khloe Kardashian’s growing baby bump is visible for the first time as she steps out in New York | Photo

Pregnant Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian was spotted out in New York city this morning with “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” camera crew and her baby bump was spotted for the very first time. She’s reportedly expecting a baby boy with NBA star Tristan Thompson. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

The post Khloe Kardashian’s growing baby bump is visible for the first time as she steps out in New York | Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

