Khloe Kardashian’s growing baby bump is visible for the first time as she steps out in New York | Photo

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Pregnant Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian was spotted out in New York city this morning with “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” camera crew and her baby bump was spotted for the very first time. She’s reportedly expecting a baby boy with NBA star Tristan Thompson. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

