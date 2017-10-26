Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnapped retired police officer, James Omafuaire regains freedom

A kidnapped retired Superintendent of Police, Chief James Omafuaire has regained his freedom. He was abducted two days ago alongside his wife and one other person by suspected Fulani herdsmen at his Ikpeshi quarry site in Akoko Edo Area of Edo State. The former Igarra Divisional Police Officer regained his freedom on Wednesday night after […]

