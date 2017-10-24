Kidnappers of retired police officer demand N25m ransom

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Suspected Fulani herdsmen who abducted Chief James Omafuaire, his wife and customer at his Ikpeshi Quarry site in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State, have reportedly demanded N25 million from his relatives for his release. Omafuaire, an Olomu Chief who hails from Akperhe-Olomu, in Ughelli-South Area of Delta State, is an elder brother of Vanguard Newspaper senior photo journalist, Akpokona Omafuaire, in Warri, Delta State. The retired Supritendent of Police and former Divisional Police Officer, Igarra, was supervising his workers at his quarry site in Ikpeshi, near Auchi when the gun-weilding men alleged to be Fulani abducted him, his wife, Victoria and an unidentified customer.

