Kieran Tierney Signs New Six-year Contact With Celtic

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Kieran Tierney has agreed a new six-year deal with Celtic that keeps him at the club until 2023.

Kieran Tierney, 20, has already captained the team twice this season

Tierney’s previous deal was due to expire in 2021. He signed a five-year contract days after Brendan Rodgers spoke to him about extending his stay after his first training session in June last year.

The Scotland international, who joined Celtic aged seven, had previously signed a four-year deal in August 2015.

Speaking to Celtic TV moments after signing the deal, Tierney said: “Obviously I got a long-term deal last year when the manager came in and to have another one so soon is brilliant for me and my family. I still can’t believe it, it’s amazing.”

