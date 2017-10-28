Klopp Confident Of More Years At LFC

Jurgen Klopp remains confident of maintaining his managerial position at Liverpool for many years.

Klopp arrived at Liverpool in 2015, with his arrival celebrated, but he has only overseen two wins since August, with their 4-1 loss to Tottenham a big cloud overshadowing the club.

Liverpool are currently ninth on the table, 12 points behind league leaders City and the German manager says he has no doubts over his job.

“I got so many messages saying, ‘Don’t listen to the pundits,’” Klopp said ahead of Saturday’s clash with newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.

“People think maybe I’m not the right one anymore and stuff like this. Inside nobody thinks it. Not the owners and not me. Okay, we can try again like two years ago and get a new manager but the problems are always the same.

“I know I am 100 per cent responsible for all this. People think that one day you lost a half a brain or whatever. I don’t think I am the problem.”

The post Klopp Confident Of More Years At LFC appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

