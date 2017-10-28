Pages Navigation Menu

Klopp Confident Of More Years At LFC

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Jurgen Klopp remains confident of maintaining his managerial position at Liverpool for many years.

Klopp arrived at Liverpool in 2015, with his arrival celebrated, but he has only overseen two wins since August, with their 4-1 loss to Tottenham a big cloud overshadowing the club.

Liverpool are currently ninth on the table, 12 points behind league leaders City and the German manager says he has no doubts over his job.

“I got so many messages saying, ‘Don’t listen to the pundits,’” Klopp said ahead of Saturday’s clash with newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.

“People think maybe I’m not the right one anymore and stuff like this. Inside nobody thinks it. Not the owners and not me. Okay, we can try again like two years ago and get a new manager but the problems are always the same.

“I know I am 100 per cent responsible for all this. People think that one day you lost a half a brain or whatever. I don’t think I am the problem.”

