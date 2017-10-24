Koeman Bids Farewell To Everton

Ronald Koeman registered his disappointment at being sacked by Everton and has bid farewell to the club in a released statement.

The Dutch manager was relieved of his duties after Everton lost 5-2 to Arsenal, sending them to the relegation zone.

Koeman was backed by the club ahead of the new season, with a £140 million transfer chest, bringing in new players.

But a poor start to the season for the Merseyside club, winning only two out of nine matches in the League, has led to Koeman’s sacking.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to the players and staff for all of their work and commitment during my 16 months as Everton manager,” it read.

“I would like to thank Bill Kenwright, Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board for the opportunity to have managed a great club, and to the fans as well for their passionate support for the club.

“Naturally, I am disappointed at this moment, but I wish the team good luck in the future.”

