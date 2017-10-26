Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi gets N3.6b allocation for September

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

The Kogi State Government on Wednesday night confirmed the receipt of N3,621,816,304.48 billion as statutory allocation released to the state for the month of September 2017. The State Commissioner for Finance, Idris Ashiru, said in a statement in Lokoja that the State’s net statutory allocation for the month of September is N2,414,041,323.57, as against N3,338,804,388.52 […]

