Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi: Governor Bello bans trade union activities in state-owned tertiary institutions

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has banned the activities of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Trade Unions of Tertiary Institutions and all other forms of unionism in the state-owned tertiary institutions. Bello made this known in a statement issued by the state government on Wednesday. The governor said he respects the rights of […]

Kogi: Governor Bello bans trade union activities in state-owned tertiary institutions

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.