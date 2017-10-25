Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi governor proscribes JAC, trade union activities

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Wednesday announced the ban on the activities of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of trade unions and all forms of trade unionism in state-owned tertiary institutions. According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Bello, who made the announcement in a broadcast in Lokoja on Wednesday accused trade unionism in tertiary institutions of impeding government holistic reforms.

