Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi group warns Gov Bello over ‘anti-people’s activities’

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Movement for Emancipation of Kogi People (MEKP) has warned Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to desist from ‘anti-people activities’ or face the wrath of the masses. Chairman of the group, Alhaji Yakubu Asipita and Secretary, Mr Bodunrin Olufemi gave the warning in a statement jointly signed in Lokoja on Sunday. The group said […]

Kogi group warns Gov Bello over ‘anti-people’s activities’

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.