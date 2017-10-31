Kogi Speaker harps on oversight functions

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Mathew Kolawole has urged its members to put more emphasis on oversight function. While welcoming his colleagues from the two weeks break, Hon Kolawole stressed that having refreshed for two weeks, all should be set for the task ahead. Kolawole made this known at the plenary […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

