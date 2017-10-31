Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi Speaker harps on oversight functions

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Mathew Kolawole has urged its members to put more emphasis on oversight function. While welcoming his colleagues from the two weeks break, Hon Kolawole stressed that having refreshed for two weeks, all should be set for the task ahead. Kolawole made this known at the plenary […]

Kogi Speaker harps on oversight functions

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.