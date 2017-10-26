Kogi State Gov’t Bans Unionism In All State-Controlled Tertiary Institutions

The government also accused Kogi State Polytechnic of massive embezzlement. The Government of Kogi State has banned all forms of unionism in the state-controlled tertiary institutions across the state. In a statement signed by the state governor, Yahaya Bello, he said the activities of the union in the state-owned tertiary institutions are impeding the efforts …

The post Kogi State Gov’t Bans Unionism In All State-Controlled Tertiary Institutions appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

