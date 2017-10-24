Kogi Strike: NLC chairman appeals for relief materials for workers, says Union will soon storm Lokoja

Ayuba Wabba, the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday in Abuja appealed to Nigerians to rally round Kogi workers by donating relief materials to them. Wabba, who was answering questions from newsmen on the Kogi worker who committed suicide on Friday, said this was necessary in order to avert another act of suicide. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Edward Soje had taken his life after going 11 months without his monthly salaries.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

