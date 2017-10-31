Kogi United resumes training for new NNL season Nov. 18 – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Kogi United resumes training for new NNL season Nov. 18
The management of Kogi United Football Club of Lokoja on Tuesday said the team would resume camping on Nov. 18, ahead of the 2017/2018 Nigeria National League ( NNL ) season. The club's Team Manager, Ameh Henry, said in a statement in Lokoja …
