KPMG to Host 2017 Digital Summit

Ugo Aliogo

KPMG Nigeria has expressed its preparedness to host the 2017 edition of its digital summit on November 1.

The one-day event is sequel to the Financial Technology summit in November, 2016 which attracted over 400 participants.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, the Partner and Lead, Digital Transformation, KPMG Nigeria, Boye Ademola said in the last 18 months, they have observed the continued digital growth which companies and organisations have gone through.

He also stated that they have also seen growth in terms of investment, especially in digital entities at record levels for Nigeria companies, “a lot of these investments come from foreign investors.”

Ademola added: “We have also noticed that some of the financial service institutions are investing in digital.”

The event which would take place in Lagos, would feature panel discussions, fintech case studies, publication launch and other activities.

Some of the speakers include Director, Banking and Payment System, Dipo Fatokun; Co-founder, Flutterwave, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji; Head of Fintech, KPMG Israel, Dorel Blitz; Partner and Lead Transformation, Bayo Ademola; and others.

Ademola also stated that the summit provides the firm the opportunity to take stock of progress the country had made in the digital journey and how it can key into the opportunities available in the digital space.

He added: “There are a number of market opportunities that we see which are quite clear. These opportunities we believe that we can harness them because of our unique demographic as a country.

“We want to engage the innovators, the financial technology solutions companies, especially in terms of contributions and what they need to do to continue to grow and attract capital.

“We also want to attract government and regulators in terms of creating an enabling environment to make Nigeria one of the leading digital hubs in Africa.”

