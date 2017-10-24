KTSG invests N200m in rice, cotton production – Daily Trust
The Katsina State Government says it has invested N200 million in rice and cotton production under the Anchor Borrowers Programme in the state. Dr Abba Abdullahi, the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari on Agriculture, disclosed this in Katsina on …
