Kumasi-Ejisu highway 'problematic' roundabouts to be removed
Graphic Online
Kumasi-Ejisu highway 'problematic' roundabouts to be removed
The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Akwasi Amoako Atta has ordered that the four 'problematic' roundabouts located on the Kumasi-Ejisu stretch of the main Kumasi-Accra highway should be removed for the free flow of traffic. The Minister has …
