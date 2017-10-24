Pages Navigation Menu

Kumasi-Ejisu highway ‘problematic’ roundabouts to be removed – Graphic Online

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Africa


Kumasi-Ejisu highway 'problematic' roundabouts to be removed
The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Akwasi Amoako Atta has ordered that the four 'problematic' roundabouts located on the Kumasi-Ejisu stretch of the main Kumasi-Accra highway should be removed for the free flow of traffic. The Minister has …
