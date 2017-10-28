Kunle Afolayan To Give A Speech On Nollywood At The United Nations

Kunle Afolayan will be speaking about the opportunities and challenges in the Nigerian film industry on receiving an invited to the United Nations. An invitation coming after Nigeria recently presented four key Copyright ratified Treaties to the Assembly of member states of the World Intellectual Property Organization to aid the fight against piracy. The panel, …

