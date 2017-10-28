Kunle Elebute appointed as chairman for KPMG Africa
KPMG, one of the global big four professional services Firms, has announced the appointment of Kunle Elebute as the new Chairman for KPMG Africa, a position that he would take on in addition to his current role as the National Senior Partner (NSP) for KPMG in Nigeria. Elebute brings outstanding client service and leadership credentials,…
The post Kunle Elebute appointed as chairman for KPMG Africa appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
