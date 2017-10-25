Kurfi, Babangida chart way forward for Polo

El Kanemi Warriors Chairman, Aminu Kurfi on Tuesday met with the Patron of EL-Amin polo club, Muhammed Babangida in Minna to discuss on how to improve the game of Polo in Nigeria.

Kurfi, who is on two weeks break, also used the occasion to inform one of the African best defenders, Babangida, his love for the game and the need to make Nigerian Polo a better competitive one.

“I am on two weeks break. So I am taking my time out of football to show love for another sport. I am in Minna to see one of the African best defenders in Polo and to see how to make the game very big than what it is today in Nigeria.

Muhammed Babangida is a Patron of a big Polo club, they have won so many laurels within and outside the country. We had fruitful discussions and I am assuring Polo lovers in Nigeria to look out for good programs for the game in Minna and Nigeria at large,” Kurfi said to SportingLife.

EL-Amin dismantled available records to clinch a 12th Georgian Cup title in ‘2015 International Polo Tournament in Kaduna. The club was founded in 1995.

