Kurzawa bags hat-trick as PSG blow away Anderlecht – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Kurzawa bags hat-trick as PSG blow away Anderlecht
Vanguard
Left-back Layvin Kurzawa was an unlikely hat-trick hero as Paris Saint-Germain destroyed Anderlecht 5-0 on Tuesday and sealed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games to spare. Layvin Kurzawa. Marco Verratti and Neymar …
Unlikely hat-trick hero Layvin Kurzawa steals the plaudits from 'MCN' for PSG
Kurzawa Stars as PSG Tops Anderlecht 5-0 in Champions League
PSG 5-0 Anderlecht: Layvin Kurzawa bags unlikely hat-trick in Champions League rout
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!