Kuta calls for support for D’Tigers ahead of FIBA World Cup









Adamu Kuta, head coach of Niger Potters basketball club of Minna, has urged the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to avail the D’Tigers of all required support for the desired success.

Kuta said that the support was required for the men’s senior national basketball team to make progress in both the qualifiers and the 2019 World Cup proper.

He added that providing the necessary logistics for the management of D’Tigers was not the only requirement that would guarantee victories.

The coach said this was also capable of boosting the form of the team.

“NBBF and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports should as a matter of importance do everything within their powers to support D’Tigers.

“This is the only way to prove that we appreciate their present form in order to encourage them do better in future, especially at the World Cup,’’ Kuta said.

The Niger Potters handler, while expressing his confidence in the form of D’Tigers, said team head coach Alex Nwora has the experience and expertise to take the team to greater heights.

“Nwora, with all his potential as a world-class coach, cannot perform magic without the support of NBBF,’’ he said.

The Nigerian team is currently ranked second in Africa, having lifted the silver trophy at the last AfroBasket in Tunisia.

They are presently preparing for the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) World Cup to be hosted in China in 2019.

