Kwara House of Assembly passes N166bn supplementary fiscal estimates

The Kwara State House of Assembly has passed this year’s Supplementary Budget of N166,105,047,405 into law.

This is against the N160,900,388,017 budget passed early in the year, by the legislature.

The legislature passed the ravised Appropriation bill into law, following the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, by its chairman Mashood Bakare, at the floor of the House.

Governor Abdul Fatah Ahmed in his message, read by the Speaker, Ali Ahmad, forwarded for consideration and approval of the House, a revised budget of N163,917,547,405.

Under the supplementary budget, the Capital Expenditure is N80,957,550,706, while Recurrent Expenditure is N77,616,806,130.

The legislative unanimously resolved, that the sum of N29,082,336,523 be transferred, from the Consolidated Revenue fund to Capital Development fund to enhance execution of capital projects, in this year’s budget.

The Deputy Speaker, Matthew Okedare, who presided over the Tuesday’s Sitting, while calling the Clerk of the House, Ahmed Katsina Mohammed, to read the bill for the third time, directed him to prepare clean copy of the bill, for the Governors assent.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State House of Assembly, has called on the Nigerian Police to critically look into the incessant cases of harassment of innocent citizens, with a view to treating the people of the state with dignity.

The House made the resolution following a Matter of Urgent Public Importance on harassment of a lady by a police officer, attached to Special Anti Rubbery Squad Ilorin.

Reading the resolutions of the parliament, the Deputy Speaker, Matthew Okedare, said the intervention of the hierarchy of the police in the state, became imperative, to forestall possible breakdown of law and order in the state.

The House while commending the efforts of the State Commissioner of police at maintaining law and order in the state, called on the leadership of the state police command to make their telephone numbers, available to the public, to enable members of the public report the alleged harassment and extortion of money by some few bad eggs in the Police Force.

SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin

