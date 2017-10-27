Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kwesé Free Sports to host live screenings of the Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam fight

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Kwesé Free Sports Africa’s largest sports channel will provide full ring side access as Nigeria’s son Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles against Takam. As the exclusive African broadcaster for all Anthony Joshua fights, Kwesé will broadcast his fight against Takam live on the continent’s largest pan-African free-to-air channel Kwesé Free Sports. This means sports …

The post Kwesé Free Sports to host live screenings of the Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam fight appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.