Kwesé Free Sports to host live screenings of the Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam fight

Kwesé Free Sports Africa’s largest sports channel will provide full ring side access as Nigeria’s son Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles against Takam. As the exclusive African broadcaster for all Anthony Joshua fights, Kwesé will broadcast his fight against Takam live on the continent’s largest pan-African free-to-air channel Kwesé Free Sports. This means sports …

The post Kwesé Free Sports to host live screenings of the Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam fight appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

