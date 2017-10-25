KWESÉ TV enters with flexible subscription, payment plans

NEW pay- television provider, Kwesé has formally announced its entry into the Nigerian market with flexible subscription plan and payment system.

The subscription plans are 3, 7 and 30 days plans and flexible payment system of N990, N1,850 and N6, 275 respectively.

The launch of Kwesé TV brings entertainment, international and African series and movies, children entertainment channels, news and a diverse mix of exclusive channels for family enjoyment.

Speaking, Elizabeth Amkpa, General Manager Kwesé TV Nigeria, at the launch in Lagos, said,

“We are excited to launch our dynamic content business in Nigeria, a market that we know is hungry for a compelling alternative pay TV network. At Kwesé we pride ourselves in having selected a strong general entertainment and sports programming line-up which we believe will be well received by viewers of all ages – kids, young adults, men and women, alike.”

Sh went on to say, “Our business is premised on the concept of TV anywhere and everywhere. This means we have made our premium content easily accessible across a number of platforms namely linear TV, mobile and digital platforms, providing unlimited viewing options for our subscribers.”

Kwesé is at the forefront of innovation through pioneering ground-breaking payment options that offer flexibility and convenience in the industry.

“With Kwesé, content is not only accessible through our multi-platform service, but also through a revolutionary payment model. We have pioneered ‘pay-as-you-watch’ subscription packages for premium programminng which enables consumers to purchase three and seven day subscriptions at N990 and N1,850 respectively, as well as a 30 day subscription option for only N6,275,” added Amkpa.

Subscribing to Kwesé TV is as simple as visiting a Kwesé branded store and purchasing a satellite dish and decoder combo forN10,960 inclusive of installation. What’s more, your first month’s (30 day) subscription to Kwesé TV’s full entertainment and sports bouquet is free.

After expiration of this free 30 day pass, Kwesé audiences can continue to enjoy exceptional quality programming at an affordable price of just N6,275 per 30 day pass.

The full Kwesé TV bouquet offers over 65 channels of pure entertainment with well-known international channels such as CNN International, DreamWorks, DTX, ESPN, VICELAND, Diddy’s REVOLT TV and home-grown channels such as Channels TV, TVC News and NTA.

What’s more Kwesé subscribers can also enjoy an always on programme offering on their Kwesé TV decoders. The always on offering features selected free-to-air channels, which form part of Kwesé’s programming line-up, which remain available for viewing on you decoder even with a lapsed subscription. This means Nigerian audiences can remain connected to Kwesé with channels such as Africa News, Flow TV, NTA, Islam TV and of course Kwesé Free Sports.

