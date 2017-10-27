Kwese TV may break Supersports’ monopoly – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Kwese TV may break Supersports' monopoly
The Nation Newspaper
Kwese TV, owned by Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, started operations in Nigeria about a week ago. Kwese TV came to the country with decoders and satellite dishes available to subscribers, indigenous family contents, and the biggest sub-saharan …
