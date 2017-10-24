La David Johnson: CNN’s Don Lemon writes open letter to Donald Trump

Following the recent controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s insensitive remark about a gold star family, Don Lemon who is an anchor and Journalist and also hosts the CNN Tonight show felt compelled to pen down an open letter to address President Trump and the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, Myeshia Johnson. Struggling through emotions Don…

The post La David Johnson: CNN’s Don Lemon writes open letter to Donald Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

