La Liga: Madrid travel to Girona in eye of political storm

After watching Barcelona cope ably with the distraction of political tension sweeping across Spain in recent weeks, it is Real Madrid’s turn to head into the eye of the storm on Sunday when they travel to Girona. It is the European champions’ first trip to Catalonia since violence marred a separatist called independence referendum for […]

