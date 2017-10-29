La Liga: Real stunned by Girona in Catalonia

Girona ended Real Madrid’s four-game La Liga win streak with a stunning 2-1 defeat of the defending champions yesterday.

Isco opened the scoring for the visitors — the Spain international dancing away from two defenders in the box before curling a left-footed shot out of goalkeeper Bono’s reach.

But the hosts hit back and snatched the lead with a decisive four-minute stretch to start the second half.

Cristhian Stuani evened the scoreline in the 54th minute, when he latched onto a loose ball and fired his low shot past Kiko Casilla from inside the box.

And Portu sealed the points four minutes later, sensationally back-heeling Pablo Maffeo’s low cross to the delight of the home faithful.

The result keeps Real in a tie for third place with city rivals Atletico Madrid, eight points behind leaders Barcelona. Girona move up to 11th.

Getafe produced a superb second-half performance to come from behind and beat Real Sociedad 2-1 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.. The visitors took the lead after just five minutes when Adnan Januzaj picked up the ball just inside his own half and was allowed to advance unchallenged before playing a perfectly weighted ball to Mikel Oyarzabal, who fired a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

The post La Liga: Real stunned by Girona in Catalonia appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

