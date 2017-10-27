Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Labour Party blows hot over Maina’s disappearance

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Labour Party, LP, has said that the Federal Government should tell Nigerians the whereabouts of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina. The party said since Maina was recalled and reinstated by the Government, they must know where he was at the moment. LP called on the government to […]

Labour Party blows hot over Maina’s disappearance

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.