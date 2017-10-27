Labour Party blows hot over Maina’s disappearance

The Labour Party, LP, has said that the Federal Government should tell Nigerians the whereabouts of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina. The party said since Maina was recalled and reinstated by the Government, they must know where he was at the moment. LP called on the government to […]

Labour Party blows hot over Maina’s disappearance

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

