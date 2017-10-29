Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lady Burst Into Tears As Her Man Fakes His Arrest To Propose To Her – Photos/Video

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Proposal this days are getting more and more romantic than the days of our fathers, especially now that Nigerian guys are getting more creative than ever.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This time, a naija guy faked his arrest just to propose to his girlfriend. This left his woman reeling in tears for long after the proposal. The footage has since gone viral on social media.

The man apparently faked being arrest and called his girlfriend who arrived the scene and while negotiating with the police, turned around only to see her man on the ground with a knee on the ground and a ring pouch in his hands, and immediately he popped the words, the young lady started to cry for minutes and afterward accepted his proposal.

More photos and Video below

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.