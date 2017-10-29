Lady Burst Into Tears As Her Man Fakes His Arrest To Propose To Her – Photos/Video

Proposal this days are getting more and more romantic than the days of our fathers, especially now that Nigerian guys are getting more creative than ever.

This time, a naija guy faked his arrest just to propose to his girlfriend. This left his woman reeling in tears for long after the proposal. The footage has since gone viral on social media.

The man apparently faked being arrest and called his girlfriend who arrived the scene and while negotiating with the police, turned around only to see her man on the ground with a knee on the ground and a ring pouch in his hands, and immediately he popped the words, the young lady started to cry for minutes and afterward accepted his proposal.

More photos and Video below