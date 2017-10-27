Pages Navigation Menu

Lady hides phone in soup for robber boyfriend in prison

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

A 33-year-old mother of two, Fatima Balogun, has been arrested by officers attached to Special Intelligence Unit of the NPS, after her plan to smuggle a phone to her boyfriend in prison custody was busted. The divorcee who confessed that she hid the phone in the cooler of soup to beat Prisons officials, claimed she […]

