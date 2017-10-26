Lafarge Africa concludes share swap with AshakaCem – The Punch
The Punch
Lafarge Africa concludes share swap with AshakaCem
The Punch
The Board of AshakaCem on Monday approved the exchange of shares held by its minority shareholders for shares in Lafarge Africa, the majority shareholder. AshakaCem's board gave the approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting held in Abuja.
