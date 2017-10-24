Lafarge Africa Plc: A Whooping Loss After Tax – Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
Lafarge Africa Plc: A Whooping Loss After Tax
Lafarge released Q3-17 result late on Friday, showing revenue growth of 28.2% y/y, and a loss after tax of N18.8 billion which almost erased the N19.73 billion profit reported as at H1. The revenue of N68.8 billion was well above our N53.3 billion …
