Lafarge Africa Plc: A Whooping Loss After Tax

Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

Lafarge released Q3-17 result late on Friday, showing revenue growth of 28.2% y/y, and a loss after tax of N18.8 billion which almost erased the N19.73 billion profit reported as at H1. The revenue of N68.8 billion was well above our N53.3 billion …



and more »