Lafarge threatens Dangote’s plan for South Africa’s PPC
The battle for the biggest cement industry in Africa has begun as LafargeHolcim, Dangote’s biggest rival in the cement market in Africa, has commenced talks with PPC, South Africa’s biggest cement maker. The discussion seeks to combine Lafarge assets, a move that would come as a big blow to Dangote cement. Early last month Dangote…
The post Lafarge threatens Dangote’s plan for South Africa’s PPC appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!