Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LafargeHolcim in Talks With South Africa’s PPC About Offer – Bloomberg

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Bloomberg

LafargeHolcim in Talks With South Africa's PPC About Offer
Bloomberg
LafargeHolcim Ltd. is in talks with PPC Ltd. about combining its African assets with South Africa's largest cement maker, a move that could challenge an existing offer from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The Swiss company is proposing a
UPDATE 1-Cement group PPC gets LafargeHolcim approach for some African assetsReuters
LafargeHolcim makes a play for popular PPCBusiness Day
LafargeHolcim proposes African asset combination with PPCCreamer Media’s Engineering News
Nasdaq –Global Cement
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.