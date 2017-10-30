Lagos Airport Passengers Compelled To Use Stella Oduah’s Multi-Story Parking Garage – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Lagos Airport Passengers Compelled To Use Stella Oduah's Multi-Story Parking Garage
SaharaReporters.com
SaharaReporters observed that motorists are now barred from picking up their family members close to the terminal and are compulsorily diverted to the new car park once they drive close to the terminal.
Insufficient fuel causes flight delay, cancellation at MMA
Nigeria: MMA2 – Senate Wades Into FAAN, Bi-Courtney Disagreement
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!