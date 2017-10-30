Lagos Begins Enforcement On Road Traffic Law

BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos –

The chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, Superintendent of Police (SP), Olayinka Egbeyemi yesterday said they will commence the enforcement of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012 on motorcycle operators plying restricted routes across the state.

He revealed this to journalist while reacting to an incident that occurred around Mile 2 area where a sister agency aided miscreants and hoodlums.

Egdbeyemi, said the enforcement had earlier occurred in previous day when security operatives of the agency invaded 2nd Rainbow along Mile 2 area including Festac and impounded163 motorcycles with 29 riders arrested

He said, “There must be a synergy between all security agencies of government in order to collectively fight the menace of these motorcycle operators on all restricted routes across the state.

“There were series of complaints from members of the public on criminal activities perpetuated by some of these motorcycle operators.

“Complaints by the residents of snatching of bags, phones, wallets and jewelries around these areas at night are on rampage.”

He advised members of the public to desist from patronizing commercial motorcycle operators on restricted routes as anyone arrested will be prosecuted in accordance with the Law.

He added that, the Lagos State commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi has directed the 29 arrested motorcycle operators be immediately charge to court for prosecutions.